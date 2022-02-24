Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.46

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 138860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

