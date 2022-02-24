Atlas Protocol Hits Market Cap of $808,372.58 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $808,372.58 and $186,275.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

