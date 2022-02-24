ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.
Shares of ATNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATN International (ATNI)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.