ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

