ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 1155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Get ATN International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.