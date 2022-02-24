Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 13.6%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

