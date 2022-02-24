Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.04. 26,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,031% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

