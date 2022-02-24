Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.04. 26,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,031% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (ATVDY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.