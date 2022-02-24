Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,717 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

