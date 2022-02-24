Atria Investments LLC Acquires 45,129 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

