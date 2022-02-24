Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

