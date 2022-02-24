Atria Investments LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

