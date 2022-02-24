Atria Investments LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.