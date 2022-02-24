Atria Investments LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $674.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $748.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

