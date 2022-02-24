Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $482.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

