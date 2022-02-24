Atria Investments LLC Purchases 20,226 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.