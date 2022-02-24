Atria Investments LLC Purchases 9,139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $229.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

