Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

