Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $214.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $214.75 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day moving average is $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

