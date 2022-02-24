Atria Investments LLC Sells 7,485 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

