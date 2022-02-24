AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

ATRC stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AtriCure by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 23.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

