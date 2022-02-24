Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $437.43 million and $25.71 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00109743 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

