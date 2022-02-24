Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.27

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as high as C$13.05. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 20,846 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08. The company has a market cap of C$941.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

