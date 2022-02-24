Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1417901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$87.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36.

In related news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

