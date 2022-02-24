Auto Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $352.39 or 0.00978147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00109757 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

