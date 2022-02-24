Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.46 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.020 billion to $5.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

