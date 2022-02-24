Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $9.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

