Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $9.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

