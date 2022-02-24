Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145 billion to $1.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

ADSK traded up $9.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.18. 4,379,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

