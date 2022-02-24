Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.22

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 3845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

