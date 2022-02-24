Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.22

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 3845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.
About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
