Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,091.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Autonio has a market cap of $2.13 million and $119,091.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

