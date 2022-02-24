Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.99

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.99 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 1640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Get Avalara alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.