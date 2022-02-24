Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.