Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.28

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 7800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,734. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

