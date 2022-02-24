Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.28

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 7800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,734. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
