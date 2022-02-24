Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $168.47 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.