Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $168.31

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.31 and last traded at $169.71, with a volume of 16582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.