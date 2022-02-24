Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.96% of Avid Bioservices worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 59.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

