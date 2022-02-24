Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

