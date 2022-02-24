Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.62. 1,414,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,309. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.