Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,584,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 4,782,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

