Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,383,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 977,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014,008. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

