Avondale Wealth Management Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.47. 157,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

