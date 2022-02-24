Avondale Wealth Management Sells 19,458 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 2,485,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,761,477. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.87 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.

