AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.67 ($34.85).

EPA:CS traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €26.12 ($29.68). 5,480,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.19 and a 200 day moving average of €25.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

