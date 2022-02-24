AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.99 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.99 ($38.63) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting €26.12 ($29.68). 5,480,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

