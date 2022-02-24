Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.42

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 148752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

