Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $63.84

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.84, but opened at $57.21. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

