Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $38,661.77 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Axe has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $38,661.77 and $75,938.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00288141 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

