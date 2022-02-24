AXIS Token Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

