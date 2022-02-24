Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AXNX traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 863,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,807. Axonics has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axonics by 443.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.