AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.30

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 4592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AZEK by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 14.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $5,155,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

