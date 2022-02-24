Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

